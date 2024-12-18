SCR conducts pension adalat

  • Menu
South Central Railway conducted a pension adalat at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a pension adalat at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Tuesday. According to SCR officials, the retired employees who attended the pension adalat in large numbers interacted with the officials regarding their grievances.

The officials advised the pensioners to intimate if any grievances arise in the future, so that the issues can be resolved at the earliest. The retired railway employees appreciated the efforts of the officials of South Central Railway in resolving the issues.

A total of 271 cases have been received during pension adalat, and 229 cases have been resolved. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, said that the zone is making rapid progress on several fronts, and pensioners of the zone are also partners in this progress.

