SCR GM reviews safety measures across zone

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted a comprehensive review of train safety operations across all six divisions of the zone on Monday, October 6, 2025. The meeting, held at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, was attended by Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, principal heads of departments, and divisional railway managers from Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded through video conference.

Srivastava emphasized strict compliance with safety standards, particularly during track maintenance, shunting, and signaling operations. He directed supervisors to closely monitor field activities and ensure immediate rectification of any safety-related issues.

The review also assessed the progress of ongoing safety drives aimed at strengthening track integrity, operational efficiency, and signal reliability. Officials were instructed to sustain vigilance and implement corrective measures promptly to maintain uninterrupted and secure train operations across the zone.