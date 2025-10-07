Live
- 'Raebareli lynching a stain on nation': Congress questions 'collective morality'
- 25 years in service, PM Modi thanks public for 'continuous trust and affection'
- Technical glitch hits Zerodha users
- Value buying lifts key indices for 3rd session
- RSS should show courage to liberate Indian territory occupied by China: Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Saamana
- OpenAI Brings Popular Apps Like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow Directly Into ChatGPT
- Snowfall, landslides close Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road in J&K
- CM Chandrababu extends greetings to people on Valmiki Maharshi's Birth Anniversary
- Unlock full potential of Make in India and Startup India: Piyush Goyal in Qatar
- India Post celebrates journalists’ golden jubilee with commemorative stamp
SCR GM reviews safety measures across zone
Meeting focuses on adherence to safety protocols and timely correction of operational deficiencies
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted a comprehensive review of train safety operations across all six divisions of the zone on Monday, October 6, 2025. The meeting, held at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, was attended by Additional General Manager Satya Prakash, principal heads of departments, and divisional railway managers from Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded through video conference.
Srivastava emphasized strict compliance with safety standards, particularly during track maintenance, shunting, and signaling operations. He directed supervisors to closely monitor field activities and ensure immediate rectification of any safety-related issues.
The review also assessed the progress of ongoing safety drives aimed at strengthening track integrity, operational efficiency, and signal reliability. Officials were instructed to sustain vigilance and implement corrective measures promptly to maintain uninterrupted and secure train operations across the zone.