SCR initiates safety measures for monsoon

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains, the South Central Railway (SCR) strengthened action plans to tackle heavy rains during the present monsoon season. 87 vulnerable sections and 915 bridges have been identified across the zone where precautionary measures have been enhanced with round-the-clock surveillance.

According to SCR officials, the field staff is also fully equipped with protective clothing and devices to undertake uninterrupted patrolling. The action plan has been devised taking into account inputs from all the departments. Multi-disciplinary teams have been formed to monitor train operations and infrastructure maintenance.

A SCR senior officer said, as per the action plan, the zone has undertaken regular monitoring of track during the monsoon to ensure the working of pumps and water drains and prevent flooding and stopping of trains. Vulnerable locations have been identified on tracks and bridges across the zone where the patrolling has been enhanced and has been kept under continual surveillance during the entire monsoon season. During periods of abnormal rainfall or storm in any section, patrolling will be carried out till the weather is clear. In addition, GPS trackers are also being used to monitor the patrolling.

Stationary watchmen are posted at identified critical locations such as bridges and approach roads of newly constructed bridges. Around 1,917 Railway Affecting Tanks have been identified on the zone which are being jointly inspected by the concerned Railway and State Government officials. 22 automated water level monitoring devices are installed on identified major bridges which provide continuous data of water levels at these locations. Apart from this monsoon Emergency Reserve Stock materials such as sand, boulders, empty cement bags, tarpaulin sheets, girders and steel cribs etc to restore track/bridges are stacked on land as well as on goods wagons at nominated places in all the six divisions to meet any eventuality due to flooding / breaches.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) instructed all the officials and staff of the zone to be on high alert during this period to prevent any untoward incidents. He also directed the officials of all the six divisions to strictly implement safety precautions and reiterated that there should be Zero tolerance against breach of safety. The movement of passenger trains should be constantly monitored and passengers should be promptly informed and updated about the changes in train services.