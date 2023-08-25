SCR inspects Secunderabad to Lingampally MMTS train services

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR)Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, undertook inspection of Secunderabad–Lingampally MMTS train services on Thursday.

During the inspection, he along with senior railway officers travelled on Train No 47160 MMTS service from Secunderabad to Lingampally and interacted with rail passengers, a large majority being regular patrons of the services. He enquired about the efficiency of MMTS services and sought feedback from passengers, seeking their suggestions for further enhancement of the facilities.

Adding further, he stated that the suggestions elicited by passengers will be useful in undertaking steps for the improvement of the MMTS services.

Later, a detailed inspection of the Lingampally railway station was held. They inspected the entire station premises including platforms, catering stalls, waiting halls, circulating area, booking offices, parking areas and reviewed the passenger amenities and facilities available at the station. The ongoing developmental works at therailway station was also examined, as a part of up gradation works, various improvements are being undertaken, said a senior officer, SCR.