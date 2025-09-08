SCR introduces biometric sign-on for ticket checking staff

Hyderabad: Ina major step towards digitalisation, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced a biometric sign-on and sign-off system for its Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) staff. The initiative, aimed at bringing greater transparency and real-time monitoring, has been launched at six key TTE lobbies—Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded. The system will be gradually extended to all 73 TTE lobbies across the zone.

Until now, TTEs signed in and out using a username and password. With the new mechanism, staff will log their attendance through an Aadhaar-based biometric system using fingerprint recognition integrated with the C-DAC portal. This ensures that ticket checking staff are physically present at their assigned source and destination stations, and their login/logout times are recorded on a real-time basis.

The move is expected to improve accountability, curb discrepancies in duty records, and enhance overall operational efficiency. It will also provide railway authorities with accurate data on staff deployment and availability, which is critical during peak travel seasons.

SCR General Manager Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava lauded the commercial staff for successfully implementing the system, stating that the zone has always been at the forefront of adopting digital technologies. “This biometric sign-on and sign-off system is another step towards ensuring greater transparency and operational discipline,” he remarked.

The biometric initiative aligns with the Indian Railways’ broader push for digital transformation, aimed at modernising processes, reducing manual intervention, and improving service delivery. Once fully rolled out, the system will cover the entire network of TTE lobbies under SCR, strengthening reliability and trust in passenger service operations.