SCR Pension Adalat to be held on December 15

Hyderabad: The Pension Adalat of South Central Railway will be held o¬n December 15 to redress the grievances of retired railway employees from Head Quarter Divisions that include Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Nanded, workshops and other units.

The notification of the Adalat is placed o¬n South Central Railway web page 'scr.indianrailways.gov.in'. The grievances may be furnished in the prescribed format by the employee, said a senior officer, SCR.

