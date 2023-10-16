SCR to run 620 special trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway to run nearly 620 special trains for Dussehra which will be operated from various locations to two Telugu States and other neighbouring States.

With October being the month of festivals, SCR is all set to run these special trains to make the journey hassle-free. Trains will run from major railway stations of the twin cities including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli as starting points. During the festive season, the number of travellers peak between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to various destinations including Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

About 200 trips are being scheduled between the two Telugu States. With educational institutions declaring Dussehra vacation to students, many families also plan their pilgrimages to various places across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other States in the country. “Almost 140 trains each are planned to take passengers outside the SCR zone and bring passengers from other States into our zone during this festive season”, said a senior officer, SCR. The extra ticket counters and guidance will be made available with adequate staff for the convenience of passengers.

With the renovation of railway stations being taken up, steps have been taken to avoid inconvenience. Security aspects, both physical and through CCTV surveillance system, are in place and three levels of monitoring will be done – station, division, and zone level. During the night, the RPF personnel will escort trains with a focus on crime-prone areas and major junctions.