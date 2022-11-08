SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07265) will depart from Hyderabad at 9.05 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day. The dates of journey are November 8,15 and 22, Yesvantpur- Hyderabad (no-07266) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 5.45 am on the next day. The train will ply on November 9,16 and 23.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07233) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day. The train will service on November 10,17 and 24, Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (no-07234) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 4.15 am on the next day. The dates of journey are November 11,18 and 25.

These special trains will halt at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Kacheguda-Tirupati (no-07483) will depart from Kacheguda at 7.50 pm and arrive Tirupati at 6.55 am on the next day. The date of journey is November 9, Tirupati-Kacheguda (no-07484) will depart from Tirupati at 4.55 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 6.45 am. The train will ply on November 10. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in both the directions.

Kacheguda-Tirupati (no-07423) will depart from Kacheguda at 10.30 pm and arrive Tirupati at 10am on the next. The date of journey is November 11. This special train will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations.