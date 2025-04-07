Live
SCR to run special trains for summer rush
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run special trains between Charlapalli–Tirupati.
Train no-07017 (Charlapalli – Tirupati) will depart from Charlapalli at 10:35 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 10:10 am, on April 11,13,18,20 and May 4, 9. Train no-07018 (Tirupati – Charlapalli) will depart from Tirupati at 4:40 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 7:10 am, on April 7,12,14,19,21,26,28 and May 3, 5,10,12,17,19,24,26 and 31.
These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanapathi Road, Gadawal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Ontimitta, Razampeta, and Renigunta stations in both directions. These special trains consist of first AC cum second AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second-class coaches.