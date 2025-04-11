SCR to run special trains to tackle summer rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations. Train no-07025 (Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:15 pm and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 12:15 am, from April 12 to June 28 and will run every Saturday.

This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both direction. It will consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.