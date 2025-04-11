  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run special trains to tackle summer rush

SCR to run special trains to tackle summer rush
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations. Train no-07025 (Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:15 pm and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 12:15 am, from April 12 to June 28 and will run every Saturday.

This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both direction. It will consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick