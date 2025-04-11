Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
SCR to run special trains to tackle summer rush
Highlights
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations. Train no-07025 (Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:15 pm and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 12:15 am, from April 12 to June 28 and will run every Saturday.
This train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalli stations in both direction. It will consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.
