SCR to run special weekend trains between Charlapalli-Srikakulam Rd
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during weekends, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road – Charlapalli.
Train no-07025(Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:15 pm and arrive at Srikakulam Road at 12:15 am on February 21. Train no-07026 (Srikakulam Road - Charlapalli) will depart from Srikakulam Road at 2:15 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 6 am on February 22.
These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla,Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram and Chipurupalle stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.