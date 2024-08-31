SEC to hold all-party meet today

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up for local body elections in the State as after announcing the release of the draft list of voters by September 6, the Commission has called for an all party meeting on Saturday.

The State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathy had organised a video conference with the district collectors, ZP CEOs, election returning officers a day before. The SEC directed the officials to complete the process of preparing the voters list, mapping of the polling booths within the stipulated time and ensure the draft voters’ list is published on September 6. The ward-wise draft voters list would be released by the SEC on September 8 with January 1, 2024 as qualification date. The final list of voters would be published on September 21. Before this, the officials should take the applications for objections if any, and correct them. The Commission has called for a meeting with the recognised political parties in the office of the TSEC on August 31 to discuss on preparation and publication of the ward-wise electoral rolls of the Gram Panchayats. The recognised political parites have been requested to nominate two representatives each to participate in the said meeting.