Sec’bad denizens assail SCB road closure move

Hyderabad: Members of Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad on Sunday urged the state government that they would continue to oppose any move by military authorities to close existing roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and in other regions that do not fall under the Cantonment.

The members pointed out that this is in connection between military authorities and GHMC Commissioner over the issue of excision and merger of civilian areas of SCB with areas under GHMC where there was discussion on alternative roads, and asked why the state government was bent upon calling them as alternative roads when they are additional routes.

They also stated that the population using the roads is huge – more than 20 lakh, covering three of the 29 circles of GHMC – Malkajgiri, Alwal and Kapra, and Secunderabad Cantonment Ward 5 and 8.While additional roads are welcome, there is no question of closing any of the existing roads. Closure of even some of the existing roads would create havoc with traffic and puts public to untold harassment. Besides, such developments do nothing for residents of Yapral, Sainikpuri, they added.

Based on reports, the meeting between GHMC and military authorities was to discuss issues over alternative roads and the issue of payment of compensation in lieu of the land foregone for laying of road between AoC and RK Puram. The military authorities have apparently sought compensation of Rs 450 crore towards the land that has to be foregone.

Over the issue of compensation, all the Cantonment roads are public roads, as they have been for over 200 years. Local Army authorities have no authority to close public roads but despite the orders of the Ministry of Defence to open the closed roads in 2018, still many of them are closed, said CS Chandrashekhar, secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.

“Most importantly, before Independence, Secunderabad was always under the Nizam’s rule and was never ruled by the British. Because of this, public lands in Secunderabad were always owned by Hyderabad State and today they are owned by Telangana. So why is Telangana paying compensation to the Centre for its own land?” he wondered.