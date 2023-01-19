Sec'bad-Vizag Vande Bharat Exp evokes good response

Hyderabad: The newly launched Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vizag witnessed a full capacity utilization of more than 100 percent in three days after its operational.

According to a release, the train witnessed huge patronage from rail passengers. From Secunderabad to Vizag, the occupancy for the first three days, that is on January 16, 17 and 18 were 122 percent, 147 per cent , and 117% respectively. Similarly, the occupancy from Vizag to Secunderabad for the first three days was 99%, 144%, and 149%, said senior officer of SCR.