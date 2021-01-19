Secunderabad: 4,114 enroll for Army recruitment

Secunderabad: As many as 4,114 candidates from all over all India enrolled at the Army recruitment rally under the unit headquarters quota. The rally commenced on January. The candidates would be put through physical fitness test and medical examination in coming days.

The recruitment is being held for soldier-technician(aviation), soldier-technician, soldier-general duty, soldier-tradesman and outstanding sportsmen (open category). The drive is being organised strictly as per the existing rules and regulations and with complete transparency.

Civil administration and police are providing necessary support for crowd control and traffic management on the main road, said a senior officer of defence wing.