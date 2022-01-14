Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents seek regular sanitisation

Secunderabad: The people residing in the cantonment area of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have demanded the SCB to disinfect and sanitise their colonies at regular intervals as Covid cases were on surge in the city. As per the records of Cantonment General Hospital in Bolarum, around 350 have been tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks. According to the residents, no officials have visited their colonies and carried out disinfectant and sanitation drive despite positive cases were reported from their area.



"The SCB officials are least bothered about the locals. Many times, we have requested the SCB to sanitise the area, but till now nothing has been done. Not a single SCB official nor any doctor has visited the localities to check people even though several cases were reported from our area. During the first and second waves, whenever any case was reported from a particular area, the government doctors would visit and monitor the area. But this time, nothing of such sort is done," said Anil, a resident of SCB.

"During the first and second waves of the pandemic, every week, the SCB sanitisation wing would disinfect the colonies. Further, they would also sanitise the buildings or the area if anyone reported of contracting the virus. But this time, even after urging the officials to sanitise, they are not turning up," said T Ramu, a resident of Rasoolpura. "People visiting the Cantonment General Hospital for Covid testing are increasing with every passing week. Daily, 70 to 80 fever cases are reported at the hospital," said a medical staff of Cantonment General Hospital.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer of SCB, refuting the allegations of locals said that they were sanitising and spraying the bleaching powder and Sodium Hypochlorite solution whenever they were getting request from the residents.