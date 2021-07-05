Secunderabad: College of Defence Management conducts cycle ride to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Secunderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad conducted a Cycle Ride in consonance with Government of India initiative, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements on Sunday.

The ride was named as ' Azadi ki Pehli Kiran - Rani Abbakka Chowta Ride' after the brave queen of Ullal in present day coastal Karnataka who fought the Portuguese in the late 16th century and is widely considered to be the first woman freedom fighter of India.

"CDM, a premier tri-services armed forces institution, would be naming all its rides as part of the Tri -cyclers' club activity this year after Indian freedom fighters as a mark of respect to their sacrifice and to encourage the new generation to learn about our freedom struggle, in consonance with the theme laid down by Central Government.

The event was also aimed at encouraging physical fitness especially amongst ladies and children," said a senior officer , defence wing, Hydreabad.