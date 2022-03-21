Secunderabad-Ernakulam weekly, tri-weekly special trains to clear extra rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer, the South Central Railway will run the following weekly and tri-weekly special trains between Secunderabad and Ernakulam.

The (no-07189) Secunderabad-Ernakulam special will depart from Secunderabad at 9.05 pm and will arrive at Ernakulam at 9.15 pm the next day. Dates of journey: April 1,8,15,22 and 29; May 6,13,20 and 27; June 3,10,17 and 24. The (no-07190) Ernakulam- Secunderabad special will depart from Ernakulam at 11.25 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 11.30 pm the next day. Dates of journey:April 2,9,16,23, 30; May 7,14,21, 28 & June 4,11,18, 25.

En route, the special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Pidugurulla, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Eorde, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur and Aluva stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of general class, sleeper class, IIIrd AC and IInd AC coaches.