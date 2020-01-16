Secunderabad: Over 12 lakh visit kite fest

Secunderabad: The three-day kite and sweet festival concluded on a grand note on Wednesday. In spite of the annual exhibition at Nampally and the Hunar Haats at People's Plaza and several Telugu films such as Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, citizens made it to the kite festival at Parade Grounds.

Speaking to The Hans India, B Venkatesham, Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, said, "The response was good. In all 12.5 lakh people visited the festival. With each passing year, the festival is gaining prominence."

Last year 9 lakh people visited the festival. With more than 1,000 varieties of cuisines was one of the reasons for the increase of foot falls. A designated part of Parade Ground, housing the sweet stalls, was packed right from the commencement of business hours at 3 p.m. From 'Pitha' of Assam to Ethiopia's 'coffee' and 'Chakli' from Maharashtra the home-made sweets and snacks were reasonably priced.