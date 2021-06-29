Secunderabad: Rain fuels flood fear among dwellers in low-lying areas

Secunderabad: Residents living in low-lying areas of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are gripped in panic, as downpour on Sunday created problems in many low-lying areas. They alleged that the SCB authorities failed to take any measures to prevent flooding.



Locals pointed out that the main reason for feared floods is most colonies in SCB lack proper sewerage and rain water treatment facilities. Unlike Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there is no Disaster Response force in the board.

Krishna Murthy of SBH Colony, West Marredpally said, "Due to rain on Sunday our colony nala overflowed. We face the same situation every year, but yet there is no permanent solution. WE fear the loss we incurred last year in October, when water entered our houses up to 5-6 feet."

Furthermore, Venkat Ramana of Malani Enclave, Trimulgherry, pointed out that there is no separate rain water line anywhere in Secunderabad Cantonment area. Rain water gets mixed with sewage and gets wasted, he added. "Well-planned and developed colonies like Indian Airlines, Surya Avenue, Padmanabha, Malani Enclave are worst affected. Last year, partially a road was laid because of which existing line was broken or removed. Due to that rain water is getting stagnant near Maisamma Temple, in Indian Airlines colonies. Residents around the temple can't come out of homes also during moderate rains. Unscientific methods of SCB are forcing the citizens to live unhealthy life," he fumed.

Suresh of Trimulgherry:



"We are fed up of water-logging issue. All our complaints fall on deaf ears. We face the same situation every year; water enters our homes and lanes. Poor drain network does not allow provide an outlet. At least now the SCB officials should repair the drain pipeline, so that residents of low-lying areas will not face any hardship during rains".