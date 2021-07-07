Secunderabad: Restore DEMU trains on Bolarum Section of Hyderabad division

Secunderabad: Highlighting the woes of suburban passengers residing in Medchal, Bolarum and Malkajgiri areas facing hardship due to lack of proper public transport system for the past many years in the stretch.

So once again members of the Suburban Train Travelers Association (STTA) has submitted a written plea regarding restoring Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains to run on the Bolarum Section of Hyderabad division.

"As DEMU services were withdrawn from January 2019 and the MMTS phase two continues to be a non-starter due to the financial constraints and the government not releasing its share of the amount, so we have once again requested South Central Railway (SCR) to restore DEMU", said Noor Ahmed, President for LT (long train) and Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), STTA.

He also urged to re-develop Lallaguda station platforms to accommodate 24 coaches for express halts since Malkajgiri halts were eliminated and also to provide other basic amenities.

Also, the issue of introducing electric trains on Secunderabad- Malkajgiri- Medchal section is a daydream for commuters and it is not going to materialize in near future.

It would be better if the SCR authorities bring back all DEMU rakes and run on Secunderabad / Kacheguda – Medchal section to mitigate the problems of commuters, added Noor.