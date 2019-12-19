Secunderabad: Sewage overflow troubles colony

Secunderabad: The residents of Shivaji Nagar are is unable to bear the stench coming from overflow of sewage water in the colony. As the stagnant water is overflowing on the main road, it has become unsafe for motorists to ply on this stretch.

"The locals over here requested the authorities concerned to construct the inner manual chamber because of the poor construction of sewage chambers that lead to frequent blocking in the pipeline", said Karthik, a local. The officials should take this issue seriously and clean the sewage water and also improve the drain system of this area, plead the residents.