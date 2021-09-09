Secunderabad: South Central Railway commissions bypass line

Secunderabad: To ease both passenger and freight traffic, the South Central Railway has commissionedbypass line at Motumari railway station, on the Grand Trunk route in the Dornakal-Vijayawada main line, along with construction of cabin and overhead equipment alignment of rail line towards Vishnupuram.

According to a senior SCR officer, the line starts from the station connecting Vishnupuram on the Bibinagar- Nadikudi line via Jaggayapet and acts as an alternate and shortest rail route between Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

"This line is important and vital connecting many major and tiny cement plants, dolomite mines and FCI godowns in the region. Currently, it is being exclusively used for freight traffic movements. The bypass has been commissioned with new cabin building having electronic interlocking (EI) system with 25 routes and three additional crossovers. The new EI system, with 83 routes, has been commissioned with new relay room and battery room", the officer stated.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, complimented officers and staff of the construction organisation. He opined that the commissioning of the line paves way for smooth operation of train services in the Vijayawada - Dornakal main line, duly avoiding en route detention.