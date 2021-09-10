Secunderabad: South Central Railway flags off Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway, along with SCR Women Welfare Organisation, flagged off the 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' on Thursday at Railway Sports Complex (RSC) Grounds.

According to SCR officials, to commemorate the 75th Independence Day - 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav , a nationwide campaign, is being organised on the concept of "physical/virtual run" under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that began on August 13 and will end on October 2.

In that context, SCR organised the event to propagate the same among railway staff and their families.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, opined that the campaign for the fit India movement helped in creating awareness across all the sections of people to keep fit and healthy, which is essential in the current pandemic times.

Mallya also inaugurated the renovated shuttle badminton court at RSC Grounds. Jayanthi Mallya, president of the organization has planted saplings.