Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani

The Secunderabad Ujjayini Mahankali Temple, recently held a grand program where the Matangi Swarnalata Bhavishyavani was heard by the devotees. The event took place on the day following the Bonalu festival, and devotees gathered eagerly to hear the prophecy.

Standing atop a green pot in front of the goddess, Swarnalata conveyed the prophecy to the devotees, bringing joy to all who were present. She assured that there would be good rains this year and promised to ensure the happiness of all. The priests of the temple mentioned that many devotees had already offered prayers and bonalu to the goddess after being caught in the rain.

Further, the goddess advised the devotees offer prayers for five weeks this year. The devotees were grateful for the guidance provided by the goddess and vowed to follow her instructions diligently.