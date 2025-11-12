Security checks Ramped up at major rly stns after blast

Hyderabad: Following the blast incident near Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on November 10, intensive security checks have been launched across major railway stations in the South Central Railway network to ensure the safety of passengers and railway property. The decision aims to prevent any threat to crowded stations, particularly as year-end travel increases.

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police teams have begun rigorous inspections at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Kurnool, Nizamabad, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Guntur, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar among other key stations. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and dog squads are conducting anti-sabotage checks across platforms, waiting halls, cloak rooms, parking zones and even inside trains.

The intensified checks involve passenger frisking and baggage screening using Hand Held Metal Detectors, along with random verification inside station premises and onboard coaches. CCTV surveillance has been strengthened, staff, contractual workers and vendors have been instructed to remain alert and report anything unusual.

Authorities said that checks are being conducted as a precautionary measure. By increasing vigilance, railway officials aim to deter unauthorised items, prevent panic and reassure passengers of a secure travel environment. Passengers are being advised not to leave their belongings unattended and to cooperate during screenings. Any suspicious activity must be immediately reported to railway staff.

No suspicious objects or activities were detected during the checks and train services continued without disruption. South Central Railway has instructed security teams to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and appealed to passengers to support the effort to keep stations safe.