Seethakka hands over loan aid to SHGs under Musi rehab prog

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister, DanasariAnasuya Seethakka, assured the economic development of people residing along the Musi River. On Friday, the minister distributed loans to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as part of the Musi River Rehabilitation Programme during an event held at Prajabhavan.

Seethakka provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to 172 beneficiaries of the rehabilitation program. The total loan amount distributed was Rs 3.44 crore across these groups. MLAs Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan), along with Deputy Mayor SrilataShobhan Reddy, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka acknowledged the difficulties faced by families who had to relocate but emphasized the importance of understanding the actual circumstances. “The rising water levels of the Musi River pose significant risks, as we have recently seen in districts like Khammam and Mahbubabad. With natural disasters becoming more frequent, it is crucial that we ensure a safe living environment, complete with clean air and water,” she said.

The minister highlighted the hardships endured by earlier generations living in the Musi River catchment area and reiterated the commitment of the government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to providing better living conditions for future generations.

“The government is providing loans of Rs 2 lakh to each woman in these SHGs. Out of this amount, Rs 1.40 lakh will be waived off by the government, and only Rs 60,000 needs to be repaid by the group over three years,” Seethakka explained.

The minister emphasized that beyond financial assistance, the government is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the children of families relocated from the Musi River catchment areas, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.

She noted that various employment opportunities are being provided through the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme and encouraged the women to make use of the scheme for entrepreneurial ventures. Additionally, the government is providing sewing machines to support their business efforts. On this occasion, MLA Ahmed Balala highlighted the voluntary contributions made by the people of Malakpet towards the Musi River project. He mentioned that over 130 families have been relocated to the 2BHK housing complex. Balala acknowledged the minor challenges still faced by those who have been relocated but assured that these issues would soon be addressed by the

government.