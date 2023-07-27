Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
Send choppers for rescue operation, CM orders CS
Reviews the rains situation at Pragathi Bhavan along with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari. Orders the CS to send a helicopter to rescue the people trapped in Moranchapalli
Hyderabad: Rivers, streams and bends in Telangana are overflowing with incessant rains. Many areas were submerged due to floods. Moranchapalli village of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district has become waterlogged. On the other hand, Chief Minister KCR is reviewing the floods in Pragati Bhavan. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari is explaining the flood situation to the Chief Minister.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister ordered the CS to send a helicopter to rescue the people trapped in Moranchapalli. Following the CM's orders, the Chief Secretary held discussions with the Secunderabad Cantonment military officials. In the wake of heavy rains, it becomes difficult to carry out rescue operations with a normal helicopter. The government is negotiating with the army.
As soon as the military authorities allow, rescue operations will be carried out with a helicopter. On the other hand, NDRP teams have already been moved to Moranchapalli.