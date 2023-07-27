Send choppers for rescue operation, CM orders CS

Hyderabad: Rivers, streams and bends in Telangana are overflowing with incessant rains. Many areas were submerged due to floods. Moranchapalli village of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district has become waterlogged. On the other hand, Chief Minister KCR is reviewing the floods in Pragati Bhavan. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari is explaining the flood situation to the Chief Minister.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister ordered the CS to send a helicopter to rescue the people trapped in Moranchapalli. Following the CM's orders, the Chief Secretary held discussions with the Secunderabad Cantonment military officials. In the wake of heavy rains, it becomes difficult to carry out rescue operations with a normal helicopter. The government is negotiating with the army.

As soon as the military authorities allow, rescue operations will be carried out with a helicopter. On the other hand, NDRP teams have already been moved to Moranchapalli.