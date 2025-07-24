Senior IAS official undergoes eye procedure in govt hospital

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to the government in the Animal Husbandry department Sabyasachi Ghosh on Wednesday visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in the city for a surgical procedure in his eye.

The senior IAS official decided to approach a premier government of Telangana facility for eye care, for a surgical procedure. The officials said that his visit reinforces the faith of him in particular and the public in general, of the efficiency and impact of the government health care system in Telangana.

Being a senior IAS officer, he could have availed treatment in any private eye hospital and got full reimbursement, but he preferred the government facility for best results. On leaving the hospital, he expressed his satisfaction with the treatment and medical care he received and thanked all the doctors for their attention. He was attended to by a team lead by Dr Modhini P.