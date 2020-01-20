Serilingampally: Cricket team presented kits

Serilingampally: State BJP Executive Committee member Jnanedra Prasad has called for encouragement to sports persons by both the State government and the society.

He was speaking on Saturday after handing over sports kits to AK 47 Cricket Team captain Asman Singh and team members who would be taking in the Telangana State T10 Cricket Tournament on January 24, 25 and 26 in Gurugobind Singh Colony under the auspices of the Telangana Siklighar Premier League.

Prasad stated that there was a need to encourage all other sports besides cricket. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been constituting sports academies for the benefit of youth. The BJP leader urged the state government to take initiative to select and send meritorious sports persons to such academies.

BJYM national leader Narender Reddy, Nehru Yuva Kendra trainer Kumar Yadav, BJP division president Karunakar Reddy, BJYM leaders Shivaji, Naveen and Vivek were present.