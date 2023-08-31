Seven-year-old found dead in mysterious circumstances during wedding

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a seven-year-old girl found dead in water tank in a wedding who attended along with his parents. He created a buzz with his dance at the wedding. Shortly after that he disappeared and finally fell into the water tank behind the function hall and died. This incident, which took place in the RGIA police station in Shamshabad, filled the wedding ceremony with sadness.

According to sources, Srikanth Reddy of Nandigama along with his son Abhijit Reddy and other family members came to the wedding ceremony at a function hall in Shamshabad on Wednesday. On this occasion, Abhijit Reddy made noise by playing dandiya at the mandapam.

After a while, his parents, who fell in the rush of marriage, were shocked to find Abhijit missing. A complaint was filed with the police as the whereabouts of the boy could not be found despite extensive inquiries.

The police, who entered the field, investigated the situation from various angles and also examined the CCTV cameras. In this order, the dead body of the boy was found in the open water tank behind the function hall. Due to this, tragedy struck the wedding ceremony. The boy's parents burst into tears.

On the other hand, tension arose there as the relatives and friends raised concerns that the boy died due to the negligence of the function hall organizers. They calmed down after the police promised that justice would be done in this case.

The police are trying to find out the reasons behind the boy's death through the CCTV footage. A case has been registered against the owner of the function hall.