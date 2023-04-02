Several farmer leaders join BRS

Hyderabad: The farmers' leaders who had come from Maharashtra to join BRS would be taken to Kaleshwaram and other sites to showcase the development in Telangana on Sunday. A group of leaders from Shetkari Sanghatan from Nanded district in Maharashtra including Sharad Joshi, Praneeth and others joined BRS in the presence of Chief Minister Rao at Telangana Bhavan. KCR had an interactive meeting with the farmers. The Chief Minister said that during his five decades of political life he had seen so many things and many agitations and taken the sufferings of farmers on his head as a fight for justice.

The BRS chief said that this was April and there was abundant water flowing in the rivers and irrigation projects of Telangana. There are no Himalayas here but the water is flowing and this is possible because of the government which had determination bigger than the Himalayas. And the result of this is that while paddy has been produced in 94 lakh acres in the country, 56 lakh acres of paddy has been grown in Telangana alone, he said, asking the farmers to go around the State and notice the development.

Stating that there is a solution for every problem, the Chief Minister said, "If leaders are strong in their efforts and if there is conviction in the efforts we will definitely win." He said that there were 14 Prime Ministers in India including the present Narendra Modi but no one talked on behalf of the farmers. The farmers took up protest for 13 months and over 750 farmers died in the agitation, but not even a word of sympathy came out from the mouth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for those farmers and their families.

The Prime Minister apologised just before the elections in UP and Punjab. The farmers celebrated after the three farm laws were scrapped and left the issue instead they should continue the protests. Later, the Chief Minister had a closed door meeting with the farmer leaders. Sources said that the BRS chief discussed the strategy to be adopted during the local body elections in Maharashtra. He wanted the farmers to meet the people and convince them to vote for BRS for Telangana like schemes.