Live
- TPCC chief, CLP leader figure in Congress’ first list for Telangana
- World famous Mysuru Dasara celebration inagurated by music director Hamsalekha
- Asian Games silver medallist to compete
- ‘Ravan Wala Baba’ lives on in Titarpur
- LG expresses concern over spike in stubble fires
- New Delhi: Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner
- Alumni remember days at Hindu College boys’ hostel
- Woman robbed of 6 tolas gold jewellery while playing Bathukamma in Mulugu
- Former MLC Balasani resigned BRS party
- LeT terror module busted with arrest of two
Just In
Several injured after a private travel bus overturns in Miryalaguda
A major accident was narrowly avoided in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district after a Sri Krishna Travels bus overturned on the Addaki-Narkatpally highway at Auto Nagar in the town.
A Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district after a Sri Krishna Travels bus overturned on the Addaki-Narkatpally highway at Auto Nagar in the town. The bus, which did not come to a stop, collided with an 11 KV electricity pole nearby. Fortunately, the passengers sustained minor injuries, and everyone involved heaved in a sigh of relief.
The police were informed of the incident arrived at the scene and inspected the bus and carried out rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the police, the travel bus was en route from Hyderabad to Guntur when the accident occurred. The passengers suffered only minor injuries. The exact causes of the accident are yet to be determined. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.