Several injured after a private travel bus overturns in Miryalaguda

A Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district after a Sri Krishna Travels bus overturned on the Addaki-Narkatpally highway at Auto Nagar in the town. The bus, which did not come to a stop, collided with an 11 KV electricity pole nearby. Fortunately, the passengers sustained minor injuries, and everyone involved heaved in a sigh of relief.

The police were informed of the incident arrived at the scene and inspected the bus and carried out rescue operations with the help of locals. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the travel bus was en route from Hyderabad to Guntur when the accident occurred. The passengers suffered only minor injuries. The exact causes of the accident are yet to be determined. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.