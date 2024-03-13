Shabbir Ali slams KTR’s charges

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir strongly rebuked BRS Working President K T Rama Rao allegation that the Congress leadership in Telangana bowed down before Andhra leaders. He reminded that former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao remained enslaved to Andhra leadership for a significant portion of his life. He pointed out that KCR was so impressed with former Chief Minister Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao that he named his son (KTR) after him.

Shabbir Ali argued that KTR, bearing the name of an Andhra leader, has no right to criticise the Congress party. He added that the previous BRS regime tried in vain to spread the propaganda that KCR was responsible for the formation of Telangana.

Shabbir Ali emphasised that Telangana is only a reality today due to the Congress party and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

He mentioned that KCR himself admitted this fact on the floor of the legislative Assembly.

He highlighted that the Congress Government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, implemented the six guarantees in less than 100 days in power. He said poor people are getting a gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for up to 200 units, and all women are getting free travel on RTC buses.

He announced that the Congress government launched the ambitious IndirammaIndlu programme today to provide Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses for poor families. He asserted that no other government in the country implemented so many welfare schemes in such a short time. He said that the BRS leaders are afraid they might lose their existence after the Lok Sabha elections, and therefore, they are levelling baseless allegations to defame the Congress party.

He warned KTR and other BRS leaders against criticising the top Congress leadership and stated that the Congress could attack the BRS more intensely.