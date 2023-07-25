Live
Shabbir terms ‘Minorities Bandhu’ scheme a farce
Terming the government’s proposed ‘Minorities Bandhu’ scheme as a ‘farce’ and an attempt to deceive the poor jobless youth belonging to the community,senior Congress leader and former minister Mohd Shabbir Ali described it as an attempt to cover up failure in implementing TS Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) schemes.
Hyderabad: Terming the government’s proposed ‘Minorities Bandhu’ scheme as a ‘farce’ and an attempt to deceive the poor jobless youth belonging to the community,senior Congress leader and former minister Mohd Shabbir Ali described it as an attempt to cover up failure in implementing TS Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) schemes.
Referring to the government’s ‘failure’ in implementation the TSMFC schemes, Shabbir Ali pointed out that even the announcement was made with no clarity on the total amount to be disbursed and the deadline to complete the process.
“In 2015-16, more than 1.53 lakh jobless youth applied for loans when TSMFC called for applications. However, their applications were discarded; no applications were even sought for the next seven years. Recently, when TSMFC invited applications, again more than 2.2 lakh jobless youth applied. However, the applications too remained unprocessed,” he said in a statement.
Shabbir Ali said CM KCR deceived the minorities using delaying tactics.