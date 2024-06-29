Shadnagar tragedy a clear case of negligence: Labour union

Rangareddy: Following the gruesome incident in a glass factory at Burgula Village of Shadnagar mandal, the district labour union swung into action and raised serious concerns over the living condition of the labourers in industries.

Terming the incident a clear case of negligence on the part of factory management, P Prabhakar Rao, a labour welfare union leader said, “Owners of the factories are taking the safety and security of the labourers and staff members for granted.”

“Labourers are found working in a condition where no proper technical staff is there to assist them in the factories,” he said, adding that “the owners of the factories are performing business at the expense of labourers’ lives.”

“The labourers whose lives were lost are mainly from other states. The rules clearly said that the interests of labourers employed from other states must be protected on par with that of international labourers. However, no such measures were put in place in such industries to ensure safety of the workers mainly hired from other states such as Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of Mahbubnagar, DK Aruna reacted over the incident and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy that took place in South Glass Private Limited company at Shadnagar. “It is very regrettable that the innocent migrant labourers were deprived of their safety gadgets in factories. Legal action should be taken against such management found guilty of violating the safety rules,” she said. She spoke to DCP Shamshabad over the phone and expressed concerns over lack of alleged safety measures in the factory that resulted in such a tragedy.

The MP urged the state government to extend necessary support to the bereaved families of the labourers who lost their lives in the tragic incident. “Authorities are busy in collecting all the information regarding the people killed and injured in the incident. They will look into the safety and security of the workers working in factories,” she said while addressing the media on Friday night.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the five labourers killed in the tragic incident are from Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the RDO Venkata Madhav Rao, five people were killed in the incident that took place at the South Glass Private Limited Industries on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nikit Kumar (22) and Ram Seth (24) from Uttar Pradesh, Ram Prakash (31) from Bihar, Chittaranjan (31) and Rathikant (25) from Odisha.