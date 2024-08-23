SHE Teams conducts 91 awareness sessions in a week

Hyderabad: Aimed at educating women about essential safety measures, the Hyderabad SHE Teams conducted 91 awareness programmes within a week across the Hyderabad city limits. The programmes covered a wide range of topics, including self-defence techniques, legal rights, and how to report harassment or abuse to the SHE Teams.

According to SHE Teams, these initiatives reinforce public trust and confidence in law enforcement, demonstrating that misconduct and crimes against women and children will not be tolerated and will be met with firm legal consequences. The SHE Teams also perceived the grievances during the awareness sessions.

The SHE Teams said that the minor girl reported harassment directly to the SHE Teams. The girl said that an unknown person was following her while she was returning home from school. Initially frightened, she confronted him after he persistently followed her every day. Then he gave her an irrelevant response and continued to follow her. The minor girl, who was aware of the SHE Teams and how to report because of the awareness programmes conducted earlier, immediately contacted the SHE Teams for assistance, who promptly responded, tracked down the culprit, and apprehended him on the spot.

The SHE Teams have proven to be an impressive force in ensuring women's safety, responding promptly and effectively to incidents of harassment involving women and children in Hyderabad.

The SHE Teams issued a public advisory to prevent online harassment, urging people to follow safety precautions and stay safe online. They advised to 'beware of fake profiles,' 'avoid oversharing,' and'secure your accounts.'

The SHE Teams are just a call or click away. For assistance or to report incidents of teasing or harassment, contact the SHE Teams helpline by dialling 100 in case of emergency or the Hyderabad City Police WhatsApp number at 9490616555.