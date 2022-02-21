SHE Teams to empower & educate women with awareness drives

Rachakonda: The SHE Teams of Rachakonda police is on a roll as the women cops in mufti (civil) who are famous for preventing eve-teasing and harassment of girls are now taking up a new stand by promoting self-awareness and courage among women by educating them on a community level.

On Sunday, the officers of SHE teams held a programme at a local mosque, Masjid-e-Asra, in Malkajgiri. The programme was specifically designed for Muslim women.

Speaking on the occasion, an officer from SHE teams said, "The sole intention of such kinds of programmes is to create awareness amongst women. We are educating women to protect and educate themselves. Such programmes are designed at a community level because if women from any community are empowered then they can empower the entire generation and for this reason we are conducting programmes at all temples, mosques, churches and at welfare associations of any area."

Vijaya Lakshmi, officer of SHE teams said "So far we have worked in mufti (civil) to protect women from eve-teasers and will keep continuing to do so. We have also realised that if we can educate and empower women from every community by pumping courage into them then they can defend themselves and can fight for their rights.

By doing so we have received a tremendous response from women of all the communities and it is gaining a lot of momentum as women are coming forward to express their issues and are also taking a bold step towards protecting themselves from unscrupulous elements of the society." Parveen, a local resident of Malkajgiri said, "It is a really good initiative by the police department to empower women because after attending the programme all the women from our community felt empowered and we are happy that police department is taking such initiatives."

Mansoor Ahmed, a businessman said, "This programme was the need of the hour as the police department is encouraging women from all communities to fight for their rights. By doing such an act, the department has given a chance for women to speak up for her in society."