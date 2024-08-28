Shooting Causes Panic at LN Bar and Restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shooting at LN Bar and Restaurant in Gajularamaram, Hyderabad, caused a lot of panic. The incident happened when two men fired shots at the cashier, Akhilesh.

The trouble started when three people tried to steal petrol from a bike near the bar. When cashier Akhilesh tried to stop them, two of the men, Naresh and his friends, fired at him. The gunshots caused fear and confusion in the area, and people quickly ran for cover.

The police are now investigating the incident and looking for the suspects. They are also checking CCTV footage to get more details. More information about Akhilesh's condition and the incident will be provided as the investigation continues.

People in the area are advised to be alert and report any suspicious activities to the police.