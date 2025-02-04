Siddharth Kati takes charge as PCPO, SCR

Hyderabad: Siddharth Kati has taken charge as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday.

According to SCR officials, in his career of three decades he has served in varied organisations ranging initially as assistant personnel officer, Katihar division, north frontier railway; assistant personnel officer, Hyderabad division, South Central Railway; divisional personnel officer, Secunderabad division, South Central Railway and many more.

During 2023 at South Central Railway, he was instrumental in organising Rozgar Mela. At East Coast Railway while working as Principal Head of the Department as a welfare measure to the staff he was instrumental in signing the MoU between the State Bank of India and East Coast Railway in extending exclusive financial benefits to the serving employees and their families, added a senior officer.