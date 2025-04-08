Significant jump in crime detection rate

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director General of Police Dr Jitender stressed the need for high-quality investigations to enhance conviction rates. The DGP instructed officers to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) effectively during the investigation process.

During the half-yearly crime review meeting held at the DGP Office on Monday, Dr Jitender advised investigating officers to remain sensitive to the victims plight and ensure that justice is served efficiently and fairly. Senior police officials including DG Intelligence B Shivadhar Reddy, DG CID Shikha Goel, all ADGs, IGs, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police, IPS officers, and other police personnel attended the meeting.

During the session, Dr Jitender addressed the officers and emphasised that the police force must work towards gaining the trust and confidence of the public through dedicated service. The DGP highlighted the importance of visible policing as an effective method to ensure public safety and build rapport with citizens. Dr Jitender encouraged officers to interact actively with the public and directed women police officers to spread awareness on women’s self-development and empowerment.

Shikha Goel stated that crime in the second half of 2024 decreased by 4.9 percent compared to the first half of the year. She explained all major crimes except burglaries have come down. She said the detection rate in 2024 is higher than in 2023, rising from 57 percent last year to 76 percent this year. Additionally, the disposal of UI cases has increased by 20.49 percent.

ADGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADG (technical services) VV Srinivasa Rao, ADG (Personnel) Anil Kumar, ADG (TGSP) Sanjay Kumar Jain, ADG (Organization) Swati Lakra, CPs Sudheer Babu (Rachakonda), Avinash Mohanty (Cyberabad) , IGs S Chandrashekhar Reddy, VV Satyanarayana, TSANB Director Sandeep Shandilya and others officers were present in the meeting.