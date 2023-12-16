Sikhs to observe 348th Martyrdom Day of ninth Sikh Guru tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Sikhs in twin cities will observe the 348th Martyrdom Day of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji on Sunday.

The Sikh Guru made supreme sacrifices for the nation at the altar of Dharma.

To mark the important occasion the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad will hold “Vishaal Kirtan Darbar” (mass congregation) from 11 am to 4 pm followed by a Nagar Keertan (holy procession) at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

S Jaswinder Singh and other committee members of the Prabhandak Committee said that a “Vishaal Kirtan Darbar” will be held at the Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad on December 17 from 11 am to 4 pm where hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge at the function. The event will be marked by the recitation of holy Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Shabad Keertans on the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and Guru Granth Sahib.

Bhai Lehna Singhji of Damdama Taksal Talwandi Baktha wale, Giani Satwant Singhji Khalsa, Manji Saheb, Sri Amritsar, and other reputed Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Keertans and Kathas. After the culmination of the Congregation Guru Ka Langar (free community food) will be served to all the devotees.

Later in the evening, a colourful “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) will be taken out from the Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi at around 4.30 pm and will pass through the main corridors of Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan, Deep Lifestyle, lane opposite to Balaji Mithai Bhandar, Pee Pee Traders and return to Gurudwara Saheb in the evening.

Nishan Sahebans (religious flags) from all Gurudwaras of twin cities, Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones), displaying sword fighting skills and other breathtaking skills will be displayed all along the procession, said a member.

Guru Granth Saheb ji (Holy Scripture of Sikhs) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle. Keerthani Jathas (group preachers) will render Shabad Keertans (holy hymns) all along the procession, he added.