Singareni polls to be held on December 27: TS HC

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court has given green signal for Singareni elections. The High Court has ruled that the elections can be held on December 27. The Court dismissed the interim petition filed by the state government seeking postponement of the elections. A total of 13 labor unions stood in the election ring. There is a strong rivalry between the 3 communities. The process of nominations was completed in the month of October itself.

The previous government petitioned the High Court to postpone the Singareni elections in the wake of the assembly elections. With this, the High Court then issued orders to conduct the elections on December 27. In this order, all the trade unions are also campaigning.

However, the current government filed a petition seeking to postpone the elections once again, creating a dilemma. In the petition, the government has stated that it will take time for the new government to adjust, the officials are busy and the Singareni elections should be postponed in view of the fact that local body elections are also going to be held.

However, the High Court opined that the reasons given by the government were not reasonable... and issued orders that the elections can be held as usual in this month.