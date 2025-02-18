Sir CV Raman Young Genius Awards presented

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao took part as a chief guest in the Suchirindia Foundation’s 32nd Sir CV Raman Young Genius Awards 2025 at Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Public Gardens on Sunday.

A signature Suchirindia initiative, the awards align with Suchirindia’s vision to encourage the young minds to dream bigger and think smarter. The awards uphold the foundation’s 32 year-long tradition of discovering and recognising young talents through its unique examination covering multitude of subjects.

The talent exam was conducted in over 1,000 schools with over 1,00,000 students participating this year across the state. The adjudged 20 gold medals, 40state rankers & 400 district rankers along with 10 ChathralayaPuraskars& 11 Guru Brahma Awards will be awarded to institutions and to the teachers who had bestowed in the shaping of these young minds.

Lion Dr Y Kiron, MD & CEO of Suchirindia Group, actor Rao Ramesh and others took part in the event.