SIT probe going on under KTR's supervision: Revanth

Hyderabad: The TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the SIT officials were working under the supervision of IT & Industries Minister KTR in connection with the sensational TSPSC question paper Leak case. He alleged that the SIT officials were issuing notices to them in connection with the case and providing all the information about the Leak case to KTR.





Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Revanth Reddy alleged that financial transactions were more in the case than bank transactions and added that crores of rupees had exchanged in the case. He also alleged that several money laundering and foreign transactions had been undertaken in the case. He reiterated his demand to the State government that it should inquire into case with the ED and CBI.





He alleged that the ED and the CBI officials were not giving time to their party leaders to submit a representation for their inquiry in the case since the last three to four days. He urged the officials of the ED and the CBI to give appointment to them to inquire into the paper leak issue. He said the anti corruption law also attract in the case as several State government officials were also involved in the case. He said handing over the leak to the ACB would help in the completion of the inquiry at the earliest.





The TPCC chief also alleged that KTR was trying hard to escape from the case by attacking the Opposition party leaders. He claimed that the paper leak issue had come to fore due to the clashes between the officials of the commission over the distribution of money. He alleged that the commission had lodged a complaint with Begumpet police as the allegations were made against the family members of CM KCR. He alleged that the CM had handed over the case to the SIT to dilute it.