Live
- Give gazetted status to ACTOs says Mohammad Mujahid Hussain
- Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts
- Advocating for a drug-free future
- NFIW opposes govt ‘proposal’ on gender-neutral rape laws
- ‘Understanding law of anti-gravity’, actress Deepti Sadhwani drops pics doing aerial yoga
- Temples in dist to get a facelift
- Farmers, traders plead for restoring abandoned wayside market
- Will solve problems with cooperation of Ministers says MP Raghuram
- Youthful dramas, sci-fi Kannada films mark first-half of 2024
- Nigama RV: A Prominent Figure in Contemporary Indian Literature
Just In
Six BRS MLAs meet Minister, seek funds
Six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs meeting with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Secretariat here on Saturday raised political speculations.
Hyderabad: Six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs meeting with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Secretariat here on Saturday raised political speculations. Close on the heels of joining six BRS MLCs in Congress recently, the meeting of the BRS legislators, elected from GHMC limits, assumes political significance.
They said they had met the Minister to seek funds for development and sanctions for projects in their constituencies.
The six MLAs, including KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Banda Laxma Reddy (Uppal) met Sridhar Babu, who is also the Rangareddy district incharge Minister.
The BRS MLAs appealed to the government to release funds for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Since the
Congress government came to power, GHMC was not allocated any funds, they pointed out to the Minister.
The Minister assured that irrespective of political affiliations, the State government would take up development works in all the constituencies. He also assured the BRS MLAs that all the issues raised by them would be addressed.