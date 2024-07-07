Six BRS MLAs meet Minister, seek funds

Hyderabad: Six Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs meeting with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Secretariat here on Saturday raised political speculations. Close on the heels of joining six BRS MLCs in Congress recently, the meeting of the BRS legislators, elected from GHMC limits, assumes political significance.

They said they had met the Minister to seek funds for development and sanctions for projects in their constituencies.

The six MLAs, including KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Banda Laxma Reddy (Uppal) met Sridhar Babu, who is also the Rangareddy district incharge Minister.

The BRS MLAs appealed to the government to release funds for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Since the

Congress government came to power, GHMC was not allocated any funds, they pointed out to the Minister.

The Minister assured that irrespective of political affiliations, the State government would take up development works in all the constituencies. He also assured the BRS MLAs that all the issues raised by them would be addressed.