Six injured as fire breaks out in commercial building

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in GAR towers at Kokapet in Hyderabad on Saturday. A few IT employees were injured in the fire mishap and some of their health conditions were stated to be critical. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Police said that better medical treatment is being provided to seriously injured six IT workers in the corporate hospitals which are close to the building. The tenders were pressed into the service to douse the fire that engulfed the entire building. It is suspected that the fire accident happened due to a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the same building. The GAR towers housed several IT companies. Narsing ACP Ramana said that some works were in progress in the restaurant and a gas leak could be the main reason for the fire. The State Fire services department has been asked to conduct a study on the fire safety measures taken in the entire towers, the police official said that the number of injured persons was small since it was the weekend.