SJM calls for economic sanctions, tourism boycott of Turkey

Hyderabad: The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) condemns Turkey’s military support to Pakistan and calls for economic sanctions, flight ban, and tourism boycott.

It said that Turkey, a NATO member and a supposed secular republic, has increasingly aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to Bharat’s sovereignty. In recent years, Turkey’s strategic defence partnership with Pakistan has grown at an alarming pace, with the Turkish government supplying critical military hardware, technological platforms, and training to Pakistan’s armed forces.