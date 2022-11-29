Slew of events mark TRS 'Deeksha Divas'

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS on Tuesday conducted celebrations across the State on the occasion of the Deeksha Divas, marking the commencement of the indefinite hunger-strike launched by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao 13 years ago during the Statehood movement.

The party leaders organised blood donation camps, fruit distribution at hospitals and charity activities besides donations during the day

It was on November 29, 2009, that KCR kick started an indefinite hunger strike as part of his fight to achieve Telangana. However, the police arrested him and shifted to Khammam prison and later to NIMS, where he continued the fast.

As his condition deteriorated after 11 days, the then Congress- led UPA government announced that the process for creation of State has begun. To mark the occasion, the TRS has been celebrating November 29 as Deeksha Divas which is a historic moment in the State formation.

Recalling the events, TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that KCR's fight was unparalleled. "A day that marked the beginning of a new era. A day when a fragile thin man revolted and awakened his people. It is a crucial day that grabbed the nation's attention necessitating creation of Telangana. A day which has become a milestone and memorable in the history of Telangana." Ministers E Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and several other TRS elected representatives also recalled the historic occasion.