Social Telangana possible only through SC, ST, BC unity: RLD chief

Hyderabad: RLD President Demands Law for 95% Local Employment in IndustriesGadwal: Kapilavai Dilip Kumar, President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and former MLC, while addressing the Samajika Rath Yatra in Gadwal, said that only the SC, ST, and BC communities, which constitute 90% of Telangana’s population, should be given state power.

He said that those who believed the dream of a social Telangana would be realised after the formation of the state were mistaken, as one family has looted Telangana and destroyed every sector. “If they are removed and power is handed over to the Congress, they too will continue the loot and create five looters for every village,” he remarked.

Dilip Kumar said that saving Telangana is possible only through the unity of SC, ST, and BC communities.

He demanded that the government enact a law reserving 95% of jobs in private industries for locals and provide skill training to 28 lakh unemployed youth as per industry needs. He also urged the government to set up a special fund to help unemployed youth establish their own industries.